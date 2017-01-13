Latest Pension Fund Association mangers’ roster published

The list of firms with mandates from the Pension Fund Association at 31 March 2016 has been published and a translated version posted under ‘The Giants’ tab. The roster if very much the same as last year except for the absence of JP Morgan Asset Management from the domestic and foreign stocks categories and of Norinchukin Trust & Banking under ‘Other’.

