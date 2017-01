ガラスモザイク

Shin-Ochanomizu Station on the Chiyoda Line of the Tokyo metro in

Shin-Ochanomizu Station also has the longest escalator on the Tokyo subway network. Another reason to visit.

The mosaics were completed in 2002 and make use of recycled glass.

www.ikkou-re-glass.com

