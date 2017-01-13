Shinzo Abe’s visit a strategic opportunity beyond Japan

Source: East Asia Forum Author: Shiro Armstrong, ANU Prime Minister Shinzo Abe visits Sydney this weekend in a quick trip to sure up Australian support in the uncertain world of President Donald Trump. The visit comes months earlier than originally planned, with Trump’s inauguration injecting its urgency. Top of the agenda for meetings with Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull will be deepening security cooperation, especially on the South China Sea, and keeping up pressure on the United States to keep the Trans-Pacific Partnership, or TPP, alive. Abe’s last state visit to Australia was in 2014 — the first state visit by a Japanese prime minister in over a decade — where the close personal relationship with then-prime minister Tony Abbott was a springboard for elevating the bilateral economic, political and security relationship. That close personal relationship between Abbott and Abe was able to elevate bilateral ties because of the strong base built on decades of good will, people-to-people exchanges and investment in the relationship. The failure of the submarine deal struck between Abe and Abbott without having gone through proper processes demonstrated the limits to what can be achieved at the leadership level alone. Turnbull and Abe have quickly formed a close bond but as they discuss ways to deepen security cooperation they should not take their eye off the main game that underpins everything between the two countries: the economic relationship. Four features define the deep and broad economic relationship between the two countries. First, and widely under-appreciated, Australia supplies over half of Japan’s externally procured strategic raw materials and is the largest single supplier of energy to Japan. Second, Japanese investment has been important for Australia’s prosperity and is becoming more important. Japanese investment has helped develop Australian mining, real estate, tourism and agriculture. In recent years Japanese investment has become more diversified and is now bringing Japanese technology, know-how and …continue reading