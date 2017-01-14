2017 Official Unofficial Kyoto Hotel Reccommendations

Source: kyotoursjapan.com The most common questions from guests planing their trip to Kyoto are about hotels. What part of town is best and which hotels are the most comfortable are common inquiries, so we we’ve put together a short list of our favorite hotels in Kyoto. Check out the full list of our recommended hotels by clicking HERE. This is not an exhaustive list by any means, but it should get you started as you search for somewhere to stay. You’ll notice that most of the hotels are located either near Kyoto Station, or in the Shijo / Sanjo neighborhoods. At KyoTours Japan, we think that these are the best locations to stay for easy access to the best areas for sightseeing, shopping, and dining. Take note that KyoTours Japan does NOT officially endorse any of the following hotels or receive any financial restitution for recommending their services. We just want to help you find a place to stay that will be a convenient location to start <a target=_blank target="_blank" …continue reading