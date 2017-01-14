Counting the cost of surfing in Japan

Source: city-cost.com One of the worst things about being a surfer in Japan, or any nation for that matter, are those days when there’s no surf. Even worse than this are those days when close study of swell, wind, and weather charts tells you that they’ll be no surf of a Saturday morning so you wake up late. But then you flip on the webcam out of curiosity only to find that there is, in fact, surf! It sounds petty (and it is) but it’s enough to make a surfer weep. So it is this Saturday morning that I find myself making matters worse by doing a bit of surf kit itinerary check and reflecting on how much it costs to go surfing in Japan.The timing isn’t completely arbitrary. Last month I picked up a new wetsuit to get me through Japan’s winter surf. After a session last weekend during which I could no longer feel the tips of my fingers and a case of ‘ice cream’ head that made it a bit tricky to focus, I promptly went out and bought gloves and a hood/cap. I was hoping to give them a run out today.Anyway, I’ll add this to some of the other surfing bells and whistles that make up my surfing in Japan kit and wince at how much all of this has cost me.Starting from the top …Wetsuit cap/hoodI picked this up from a Murasaki Sports in Shin-Ochanomizu. They seemed to be having a 20%-off sale on a lot of their surf clobber (maybe a January sales thing). This is a ‘large’ size cap/hood from TABIE REVO (no idea). It’s 3mm and has an extended neck that can tuck into the wetsuit. I felt like a complete plonker …continue reading