Source: Tokyo Cheapo |credit|

Skiing and snowboarding near Tokyo ain’t exactly ultra cheap, but there are lots of places within spitting distance of the city where you can carve out a bit of snow. With some careful planning, a few days of winter adventure can be had without leaving you with only lint remaining in your pockets. A bonus of a snow trip in Japan is that many ski areas also have onsen nearby, perfect for a relaxing soak after a day of intense activity on the slopes.

|credit|

Gear

Let’s begin with the basics. If you’re a somewhat avid skier or boarder, you can save a bundle on rentals by bringing your own gear (but you knew that). Recycle shops, especially the likes of Off House, have great deals on used gear for a fraction of the new pric The post Hit the Slopes: Skiing and Snowboarding Near Tokyo appeared first on Tokyo Cheapo. …continue reading