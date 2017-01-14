Out of Bounds: Meguru Yamaguchi’s Collaboration with Issey Miyake Men

The New York-based Japanese artist Meguru Yamaguchi has collaborated with fashion brand Issey Miyake Men, installing a series of artworks in the Ginza storefront and also creating a series of garments with his signature brushwork.

Out of Bounds, which opened on January 6 and runs through January 31, 2017, consists of two large-scale artworks installed in the show windows of ELTTOB TEP ISSEY MIYAKE | GINZA. A few more smaller works are also displayed throughout the store. But in addition, they also collaborated on a line of garments that feature the painter’s signature brushwork. The line includes a long and short-sleeve shirts, denim as well as scarves. The items range from 28,000 yen to 52,000 yen and will be available through other Issey Miyake Men’s stores beginning in February.

ELTTOB TEP ISSEY MIYAKE is known for their collaborations with artists and designers in which rotating exhibitions feature installations in the display windows. But it’s rare for the collaboration to extend into a unique line of garments as well. We visited Meguru Yamaguchi’s studio in 2014, which you can read here.