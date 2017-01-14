SAMUI (It's harsh) in 2017

Belated Happy New Year !!

It is snowing in Hiroshima. ( ﾟДﾟ)

I still miss summer.

Hi, this is Shiori from J-hoppers Hiroshima.

I have in mind at around this time of year that I shouldn’t have eaten too much during New year holidays 🙁

I am getting fat more and more. TT

So, I bought a whole workout clothes set for training at GYM to solve this matter.

(But I have not signed up for a gym yet.)

When I nervously clicked place your order on shopping site to get a swimming suit, my mom was looking at me and she said “Are you really sure to go to gym? Can you keep it up?”

……………………………….。

I know my mom knows everything about me.

I always spend money easily and I tend to get tired of things quickly…

Her words bit hit me. →Specially “Can you keep it up?”

With that being said, I declare to go to gym at least for 6 month or until losing weight -5kg.

・・・・・・제 파이팅！

Anyway, everyone take care not to catch a cold 🙂

