SAMUI (It's harsh) in 2017

Source: j-hoppers
Belated Happy New Year !!
It is snowing in Hiroshima. ( ﾟДﾟ)
I still miss summer.
Hi, this is Shiori from J-hoppers Hiroshima.
I have in mind at around this time of year that I shouldn’t have eaten too much during New year holidays 🙁
I am getting fat more and more. TT
So, I bought a whole workout clothes set for training at GYM to solve this matter.
(But I have not signed up for a gym yet.)
When I nervously clicked place your order on shopping site to get a swimming suit, my mom was looking at me and she said “Are you really sure to go to gym? Can you keep it up?”
……………………………….。
I know my mom knows everything about me.
I always spend money easily and I tend to get tired of things quickly…
Her words bit hit me. →Specially “Can you keep it up?”
With that being said, I declare to go to gym at least for 6 month or until losing weight -5kg.
・・・・・・제 파이팅！
Anyway, everyone take care not to catch a cold 🙂