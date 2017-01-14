Traumatic Reminiscence at a Japanese Cat Cafe: Neko in Yokohama

Source: Loco in Yokohama When I mentioned to one of my students that I liked cats, she recommended I check out this new Cat Cafe in Kannai, Yokohama. So I made my way over there today to check it out. I’ve always been a cat person, since childhood, but the idea of a bunch of them swarming around me just didn’t work for me. I imagined that it, for one, would smell like god knows what in the place, and that, once the novelty wore off, I’d be this black guy, sipping cappuccino in a room full of finicky cats and flustered Japanese. And that, no doubt, would get to be annoying in no time flat! But, then there was Neko… Cats are cool, but this one won me over. MY kind of cat. Not needy in the slightest. Just kinda strolled by, sniffed at cappuccino, gave me the once over and went about his business like I’d left the building, or was never there. Like a street cat locked into domesticity, refusing to play their game, act all cute for “the man”. Not Neko…uh-uh. He was a Boss! Didn’t show anybody any love. Think I heard him say “I” too. As in self-awareness! “Did I pet you? No, right? Then don’t be effin’ petting me!” For me, it was love at first snub! The rest of the cats were your typical かわいい fare… <img src="https://i0.wp.com/www.locoinyokohama.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/IMG_3632.jpg?resize=640%2C480" …continue reading