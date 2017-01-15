Embracing Values Beyond Genre

Source: Tina Yamashina on Twitter

As everyone knows, shonen manga is the most popular genre of all manga with seinen coming in 2nd place. There was some discussion about why the shojo and josei genres haven’t become as big as the former with audiences in Japan (and worldwide). A 1-volume manga series called Shojo Manga seems to have quite the answer on why that’s the case, with the panels above.

As translated from RocketNews24,

“Man: “If…if shojo manga really were interesting, wouldn’t more men be reading them?”

Woman: “You’ve got it all wrong. It’s not that men don’t read them because they’re not interesting.”

“Women read shonen manga and seinen manga. Men don’t read josei manga, but not because they aren’t interesting.”

“Men have no problems with women pursuing them while they, the men, hold onto their own values. But they absolutely can’t stand getting closer to a women’s values.”

That last paragraph is intriguing to say the least. As a man, I do feel that there is some truth to this. I love it when women like the same things I like. I welcome them no matter what. Yet I know that the male psyche can get a little insecure if it feels that women pose a threat. Women also do the same to each other.

Here’s the thing – when I’m around other guys who feel inadequate about their own selves as men or take strong pride in being macho, I have felt threatened because I was afraid of the teasing that would happened. When I am by myself, I feel relieved and find female fandom interesting to talk to. I don’t enjoy the pressure of masculinity at times where I think it hurts more than it helps.

