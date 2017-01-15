Global economy looks to Asia

Source: East Asia Forum Authors: Mari Pangestu, Columbia University and Shiro Armstrong, ANU Japan, China and the rest of East Asia enjoyed rapid development and rising living standards by opening up their economies and becoming integral parts of the global trade and economic system. The openness was underpinned by international commitments, like signing up to the WTO, and joining regional agreements that were supported by and reinforced that global system. Globalisation is now under threat. Expanding global trade outpaced and buoyed a growing global economy in the decades leading up to the global financial crisis in 2007 and 2008. The advanced industrial world, led by the United States and Europe, created and sustained that system in the past but the slow recovery in industrial economies since the global financial crisis has seen them preoccupied with domestic challenges and show signs of turning their back on globalisation. Populist anti-trade and anti-immigration sentiments seem to be capturing the North Atlantic. Brexit was a major turning point for the United Kingdom and Europe. Europe’s internal challenges are unresolved, and the election of Donald Trump has already seen the United States effectively kill the twelve-member Trans-Pacific Partnership that was signed, sealed and waiting to be delivered. After bouncing back from the sharp decline during the global financial crisis, world trade grew by less than 3 per cent in 2012 and 2013, compared to the pre-crisis average of 7 per cent. Chinese trade growth has slowed dramatically from 22.6 per cent a year in the decade since WTO accession in 2001 to less than 6 per cent in 2014 and slower since. Global services trade has held up better than goods trade but for China and the rest of the world, the growth in trade is now slower than growth in GDP. Some slowdown is to be expected for China as it transitions from …continue reading