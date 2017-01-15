Japan News This Week 15 January 2017

|
今週の日本
Caroline Kennedy, an Ambassador Whose Role Transcended the Embassy
Emperor Akihito: Japan considers moves to allow 2018 abdication – reports
Almost 75% of Japan’s biggest coral reef has died from bleaching, says report
China moves Japan war start date up to 1931 in textbooks to boost ‘patriotic education’
The Japanese State versus the People of Okinawa: Rolling Arrests and Prolonged and Punitive Detention
Last Week’s Japan News on the JapanVisitor blog
Statistics
A recent survey of sixth graders across Japan asked them about their future dream job (the number in parenthesis is the result from the previous year).
For girls, the top five responses were:
1) Food service (chef, etc.) (1)
For boys, the top five responses were:
1) Professional Soccer Player (1)
Source: Asahi Shinbun