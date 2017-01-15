Japan News This Week 15 January 2017

今週の日本

Statistics

A recent survey of sixth graders across Japan asked them about their future dream job (the number in parenthesis is the result from the previous year).

For girls, the top five responses were:

1) Food service (chef, etc.) (1)

2) Day Care Worker (2)

3) School Teacher (5)

4) Doctor (4)

4) Nurse (3)

For boys, the top five responses were:

1) Professional Soccer Player (1)

2) Researcher/Professor (8)

3) Police Officer/Detective (3)

4) Professional Baseball Player (2)

5) Doctor (6)

5) Food service (chef, etc.) (7)

Source: Asahi Shinbun

