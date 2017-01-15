Unique Japanese Goods to Warm You Up This Winter

Source: savvytokyo.com As Tokyo temperatures continue to drop, I always remember the words of an old Russian friend of mine who once told me, “Russia’s winter makes your body ache, but winters in Japan always feel colder.” Coming from someone who has lived through the Siberian freeze, you’re inclined to hold back your laugh and trust him. Indeed, with the lack of central heating and the need to wait for at least 30 minutes until your room gets comfortable after switching on the heater, winters here can easily make you long for something that warms you up instantly. Luckily, in Japan they’ve invented some of the coolest and most efficient warming products in the world—and they come in all sizes and levels of cuteness. Here is a selection of five must-have goods to help you survive till spring. USB Dual Heater Slippers With this unique invention by Japanese gadget maker Thanko, you’ll never get cold feet again. Put on the dual heater slippers (¥2,980), connect them to your computer via a USB cable, turn the switch on, and then continue surfing the web or working as your feet get toasty. Though on the market for some time now, the most recent model gets an innovative power boost with double carbon heaters applied at the toes and heel that can warm your feet up to 45 degrees Celsius. Don’t worry about being stuck to your computer, though—if you’re in need of a quick bathroom or doorbell break, just remove the cable and wear them as you would ordinary slippers. On sale in medium and large sizes at most department and online stores. PC Fingerless Warming Gloves Personally, I can tolerate low room temperatures if I have to, but I don’t enjoy the touch of a cold keyboard or icy mug when I sit down at …continue reading