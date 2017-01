Source: Food Science Japan Wendy’s has introduced new premium burgers at premium prices: the brioche cheese and tomato burger (680 yen), and the brioche bistro beef stew burger (860 yen). Little explanation and no press release accompanies the introduction, but brioche refers to the bread and in one like of copy the burgers are said to have a buttery aroma for this winter special.

Key Words: Wendy’s, brioche, burger, ブリオッシュ, ウェンディーズ



