2017 Top Jobs in Japan Week 3

English Teacher (Assistant Homeroom Teacher) English: Native level

Japanese : Conversational

¥300,000 / Month

Must currently reside in Japan Hinode Gakuen is recruiting a native English teacher for their new international course in its school located in Meguro, Tokyo. Duties include supporting English immersion in physical education and the arts, participating in club activities and contributing to staff meetings. A university degree and teaching experience at the high school level in Japan preferred.

Apply Apple Store Leader Program English: Fluent

Japanese: Business level

Must currently reside in Japan Join Apple‘s hands-on Apple Store Leader Program and master the art of leadership in this 24-month training program across Japan. Fluency in English and a passion for technology are a must. Must currently be living in Japan. Apply Full-time ALT – Chiba English: Native level

Japanese: Business level

¥250,000 / Month

Company car available (¥18,000)

Company housing available (¥25,000)

Visa sponsorship available Wing is opening ALT positions for a junior high school in Chiba starting in April 2017. Working at the junior high school will be your main activity but you will also be required to visit elementary school and kindergarten once a week. BS/BA degree, driver’s license and Japanese skills are mandatory. Housing and car rental available. Visa sponsorship available. Apply Project Coordinator (Energy Storage Summit) English: Fluent

Japanese: Fluent

¥5.0M ~ ¥7.0M / Year

Must currently reside in Japan

Experience in trade fair or event organizing Messe Düsseldorf Japan is hiring a project coordinator for organizing the Energy Storage Summit 2017 in Tokyo. You must have at least 5 …continue reading