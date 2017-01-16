4 Women’s Rights Organizations You Can Support in Japan

Source: Gaijin Pot When you live in Japan, starry-eyed visions of cherry blossoms and anime settings gradually give way to the real joys and frustrations of living in a real country. Over time, I heard one problem in particular brought up again and again by friends who otherwise loved Japan: the poor state of women’s rights. In 2016, Japan dropped even further in the gender equality rankings maintained by the World Economic Forum. It places 111th out of 144 countries, making it the lowest ranked industrialized country, and below neighboring South Korea and China. And the tangible reasons behind this abstract number are pretty easy to grasp: there are few women in positions of power in politics or business; sexual harassment is more often than not swept under the rug; and still-rigid gender roles pressure women to become stay-at-home wives and mothers. Even when it seems as though progress is being made, Japan appears to be dragging its heels. Full-time female workers in Japan on average still earn about 30 percent less than males, according to government data. The pay gap is the third widest among members of the OECD. (Bloomberg) What makes Japan’s gender inequality doubly frustrating is that there seems to be nothing foreign residents here can do about it. While in many of our own countries, one might get involved with protests or advocacy, Japan has a different culture with its own complicated system of social relations. For all our good intentions, and while international communication does play an important role, foreigners can’t be the ones to impose western (or another culture’s) feminism on Japanese culture. Change has to come from within. That’s exactly what makes it so important to support grassroots Japanese organizations fighting for gender equality. Contrary to popular belief, feminism in Japan is alive, and there are ways that …continue reading