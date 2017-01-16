David Myers Cafe: Ginza

The Famous David Burger (Y1944) definitely belongs in Tokyo’s top burger ranks. The juicy patty has a good fat ratio, and is served medium-rare to accentuate the meatiness. It’s topped with a nice bit of sharp cheddar and good-quality cole slaw. The fries are pretty good, but the garlic mayonnaise accompanying them really sets them apart, and beautifully complements the burger patty as well.

More of a department-store cafe than a restaurant, this venture from Los Angeles-based chef David Myers is located on the sixth floor of Ginza Mitsukoshi, overlooking the Harumi-dori crossing. If you’re not in a burger mood, they also serve roast beef and seafood open-face sandwiches (Y1400 each), pancakes and other desserts. Note the early closing time. …continue reading