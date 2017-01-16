Experience Tokyo Off The Beaten Track

Source: savvytokyo.com Say what you want about Tokyo—just don’t call it unexciting or predictable. When it comes to cool and eccentric attractions, quirky entertainment and extraordinary experiences, Japan’s metropolis qualifies in more ways than one. But while the ultra popular Robot Restaurant and Maid Cafés have had their moment in the limelight, there are plenty of other off-kilter things to do to make lifetime memories here. As hard as it’s to narrow it down, here’s my recommended roundup of eight only-in-Tokyo experiences to put on your exploration bucket list. 1. Tour Tokyo dressed as your favorite character You say cosplay, I say Mario go-karts – a city tour that takes sightseeing and cosplay to a whole new level. If you are looking for one of the most exhilarating experiences in town, then this is it. For a few hours you’ll have a chance to dress up in a costume of your favorite character (Super Mario being one of the most popular) and cruise Japan’s metropolis in a shiny red go-kart. You can choose between two- or three-hour city tours, hitting sights like Odaiba, Roppongi and Shibuya’s famous scramble crossing. Expect to be the center of attention as crowds gather, cheer you, and take selfies with you. And no, it is not dangerous in any way: an experienced guide is there to steer you in the right direction. Make sure you have a domestic or international driving license on hand. 2. Unleash your inner Harry Potter at Owls Café Thanks to Tokyoites’ obsession with animal cafés you have a chance to unleash your inner Harry Potter and play with an owl or two. As soon as you enter the café, you immediately find yourself in nothing less than a tiny …continue reading