Globalisation needs Asia

Source: East Asia Forum Author: Editors, East Asia Forum The Great Depression of the 1930s and the populist protectionist policies that exacerbated it fostered the emergence of fascist regimes and the collapse of a liberal political order in Europe, putting the continent on a path to the disaster of the Second World War. The United States chose another direction, electing Franklin Delano Roosevelt, ushering in the New Deal that brought reform, recovery and eventually led to a global liberal order though not before it too was engulfed in the War. Economic recovery has been slow in the United States and Europe since the global financial crisis of the last decade. The initial policy response to the crisis was active and positive, coordinated through the creation of the G20 leaders’ summit, and suggested that the lessons of the Great Depression had been learnt. But fear of debt and sharp turns towards austerity in key countries, as well as competitive exchange rate depreciations, have led to a downward spiral of low growth, depressed investment and secular stagnation. This year marks a decade since the beginning of the global financial crisis. While the economic aftermath of the collapse in global financial markets has not been as bad as that of the Great Depression, political systems have not produced an answer to the problems that slow recovery brings. Last year the United States took a turn towards populism and protectionism with the election of Donald Trump. Europe is still trying to keep its integration experiment alive with countries on the periphery on life support. And the United Kingdom voted to exit the Union, beginning a process of undoing decades of painstaking political and economic progress in building European unity and prosperity. The United States led the creation of postwar global institutions and an economic system that witnessed the greatest period of …continue reading