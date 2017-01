Source: Tokyo Cheapo Of the numerous cute Japanese souvenirs for cat enthusiasts, there would be nothing more memorable than a self-made maneki-neko, or lucky cat. Café Nekoemon in one of northern Tokyo’s traditional districts, Yanaka, offers the opportunity to make your very own maneki-neko accompanied by a cute paw-shaped biscuit and a drink of your choice.

The beckoning call of a lucky cat

Maneki-neko is a cat-shaped Japanese figurine, which is considered to bring good fortune to its owner. You will most likely have noticed one of these cute little felines lurking around at the entrance of a shop or restaurant and wondered what it actually means. While the origin of maneki-neko is unsure, people generally accept that when the cat holds up its r