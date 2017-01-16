Photo Feature: Kyoto in the Snow

Yesterday was a very special day in Kyoto. Thanks to some very cold air from Siberia pushing down on Japan, we were treated to a record snowfall in the Kansai region. A chance to see Kyoto covered in this much snow is rare indeed, and the guests on our tour yesterday were treated to a real winter wonderland.

Enjoy the following pictures from various locations in Kyoto in the snow, and be sure to follow KyoTours Japan on Instagram for a (semi)daily dose of amazing Kyoto.

These pictures were taken on a modified snowday version of our Kyoto Highlights Tour.

The main gate at Chion-in temple. Always impressive, but even more so with falling snow.

