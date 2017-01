Source: Food Science Japan Pokka Sapporo is offering a lavender tea which uses lavender from the Furano area of Hokkaido. They stress that a special low temperature extraction process of the lavender-tea mixture avoids the bitter and astringent tastes that can otherwise accompany the process.

