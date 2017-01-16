瀬底島

Sesoko Island is a small island off the Motubu Peninsula near Nago on the west coast connected by bridge to Okinawa Honto.

Sesoko has a few lovely white sand beaches and a number of guest houses and minsuku that attract budget travelers for snorkeling and relaxing throughout the year.

The most popular beach is on the west coast, the 800m-long Sesoko Beach, which has parking (1000 yen), life guards, umbrellas and loungers as well as food and drink for sale.

There’s also a smaller beach right at the bridge to the main island – Anchi-hama. The water at both beaches can be amazingly clear and the sea a beautiful turquoise color.

A number of specialist marine sports shops offer jet skiing, parasailing, snorkeling and diving trips in summer.

Sesoko Island and Sesoko Bridge in winter #okinawa #beach #沖縄 A photo posted by JapanVisitor (@japanvisitor) on Dec 28, 2016 at 5:05am PST

