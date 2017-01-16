The Four Islands of Japan

Source: Japanese Blog Japan (日本 Nihon) – land of the rising sun occupies only 377922 km² of land and is surrounded by water. Not connected to any other country by land makes Japan a unique country with respect to culture (文化 Bunka) and tradition (伝統 Dentou). What many of us might not know is that the Japanese archipelago (日本列島 Nihon Retto) is diverse in itself. It consists of four main islands – Hokkaido (北海道), Honshu (本州), Shikoku (四国) and Kyushu (九州). The islands stretches from east to west and there is a lot of variation in their terrain and weather. Now let me take you through the four main islands of japan. Hokkaido (北海道) – The northernmost island of Japan is spectacular in any season. Hokkaido experiences long winters and summers are usually cooler than the rest of Japan. Often praised for its scenic beauty, Hokkaido is famous for its annual Sapporo snow festival (札幌雪祭り Sapporo Yuki Matsuri), excellent ski resorts and a glimpse into the Ainu race. Photo by Ranita Saha Honshu (本州), – It is the largest island of Japan. The most popular tourist destinations in Japan are situated in Honshu. From the upbeat life in Tokyo to the taste of tradition in Kyoto, Honshu offers something to everyone. Beautiful beaches, amusement parks, chain of shopping districts, heritage sites and the gorgeous Mount Fuji (富士山 Fuji-san)- you will find everything in Honshu. Photo by Ranita Saha Shikoku (四国) – The smallest island of the four, Shikoku island offers a scenery of untouched lush green vegetation. It is mainly popular for Shikoku Henro (四国遍路) or Shikoku Junrei (四国巡礼), which is a pilgrim route that includes 88 Buddhist temples associated with Kukai. The beautiful Seto inland sea looks stunning from Shikoku. Photo by …continue reading