This Weekend: Tokyo Area Events For Jan 21-22

Source: savvytokyo.com
All Naturale
Earth Garden Winter 2017
Earth garden is a community festival held every season to remind us of the importance to keep the earth clean and promote eco-friendly way of living. Expect pleasant outdoor live shows in addition to a grand market selling organic food and products.
Capture The Moment
Anne Collier: Women With Cameras
Have you noticed how people’s faces change when they look through the lenses of their cameras, trying to take that perfect shot? The U.S. based photographer Anne Collier traces the excitement, concentration and detailed attention in amateur women behind the lenses over a three-decades span, from the 1970s to the 2000s. A rare and nostalgic look into where we were before smartphones took over the modern-era photography.
Muji-Style Simplicity
Paper Art Madohana Exhibition
Madohana is a thin paper art originated in the rural area of China, where women cut out colorful paper into delicate shapes to celebrate and hope for a prosperous year. An exhibition to get a closer look at the beauty of madohana is taking place at Atelier Muji, renowned for its simplicity in design and high quality products.