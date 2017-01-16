Blogs  >  SOCIETY

This Weekend: Tokyo Area Events For Jan 21-22

All Naturale

Earth Garden Winter 2017

Earth garden is a community festival held every season to remind us of the importance to keep the earth clean and promote eco-friendly way of living. Expect pleasant outdoor live shows in addition to a grand market selling organic food and products.

Date
Sat, Jan. 21-Sun, Jan. 22, 2017
Time
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Location
Yoyogi Park Zelkova Avenue, 2-3 Jinnan, Shibuya, Tokyo
Fee
Free admission

Capture The Moment

Anne Collier: Women With Cameras

Have you noticed how people’s faces change when they look through the lenses of their cameras, trying to take that perfect shot? The U.S. based photographer Anne Collier traces the excitement, concentration and detailed attention in amateur women behind the lenses over a three-decades span, from the 1970s to the 2000s. A rare and nostalgic look into where we were before smartphones took over the modern-era photography.

Date
Now through Sun, Feb 19, 2017
Time
12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Closed Mondays.
Location
Rat Hole Gallery, B1F, 5-5-3 Minami-Aoyama, Minato-ku, Tokyo
Fee
Free admission

Muji-Style Simplicity

Paper Art Madohana Exhibition

Madohana is a thin paper art originated in the rural area of China, where women cut out colorful paper into delicate shapes to celebrate and hope for a prosperous year. An exhibition to get a closer look at the beauty of madohana is taking place at Atelier Muji, renowned for its simplicity in design and high quality products.

Date
Now through Sun, Jan. 22, 2017
Time
10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Location
Mujirushi Yurakucho 2F Atelier Muji, 3-8-3 Marunouchi, Chiyoda, Tokyo
Fee
Free admission

