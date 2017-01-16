This Weekend: Tokyo Area Events For Jan 21-22

Source: savvytokyo.com All Naturale Earth Garden Winter 2017 Earth garden is a community festival held every season to remind us of the importance to keep the earth clean and promote eco-friendly way of living. Expect pleasant outdoor live shows in addition to a grand market selling organic food and products. Date Sat, Jan. 21-Sun, Jan. 22, 2017 Time 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Location Yoyogi Park Zelkova Avenue, 2-3 Jinnan, Shibuya, Tokyo Fee Free admission More Info

Capture The Moment Anne Collier: Women With Cameras Have you noticed how people's faces change when they look through the lenses of their cameras, trying to take that perfect shot? The U.S. based photographer Anne Collier traces the excitement, concentration and detailed attention in amateur women behind the lenses over a three-decades span, from the 1970s to the 2000s. A rare and nostalgic look into where we were before smartphones took over the modern-era photography. Date Now through Sun, Feb 19, 2017 Time 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Closed Mondays. Location Rat Hole Gallery, B1F, 5-5-3 Minami-Aoyama, Minato-ku, Tokyo Fee Free admission Muji-Style Simplicity Paper Art Madohana Exhibition Madohana is a thin paper art originated in the rural area of China, where women cut out colorful paper into delicate shapes to celebrate and hope for a prosperous year. An exhibition to get a closer look at the beauty of madohana is taking place at Atelier Muji, renowned for its simplicity in design and high quality products. Date Now through Sun, Jan. 22, 2017 Time 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Location Mujirushi Yurakucho 2F Atelier Muji, 3-8-3 Marunouchi, Chiyoda, Tokyo Fee Free admission