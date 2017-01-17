How to Make New Year’s Resolutions in Japanese

Source: Gaijin Pot 新年明け（ shinnen ake）ましておめでとうございます (Happy New Year)! So what do you want to do in the New Year? Whether you are hoping to study something, get ripped for summer or ask out that person you’ve had your eye on, the New Year is a time for making goals and sticking to them. What’s the best way to make sure that you keep to your resolutions? Tell someone. Even better would be to practice your language skills by telling someone in Japanese. This may sound tricky to do, but luckily it needn’t be. Japanese actually has a lot of words for resolutions. One of the first ones that learners study is the ~たい (want to~) ending to verbs. Using this pattern, やる becomes やりたい; する becomes したい, etc. This is always useful when describing things that you intend to do in Japanese. If you want to talk about what other people want, you will often hear the ~たがる-ending being used. The ~がる part of this grammar point is used to add an element of uncertainty as obviously we can never be too sure about what’s really going on in other people’s minds. The next one people learn is 欲（ ho）しい. You will often hear this word used as a stronger form of したい to talk about something that someone seriously wants. One of the interesting things is that this is an adjective, whereas in English this is a verb, so remember the usual form of this adjective is ~が欲しい instead of を欲しい (although it is occasionally used). After that, the words get a little bit more difficult. A stronger word similar to 欲しい is the verb 憧（ akoga）れる which means “to long for something.” Much like the English equivalent, this verb is considered pretty strong and you will rarely hear it used in day-to-day life. One interesting use of …continue reading