京都市バス#1

Kyoto city bus #1 runs from Nishigamo Shako-mae close to

Bus #1 passes Jinkoin, Omiya Somonguchi-cho, Yamanomaecho, Gentaku-shita, Murasakino Sendocho, Asahigaoka, Bukkyo Daigaku-mae, Senbon Kitaoji, Funaokayama, Kenkun Jinja-mae, Daitokuji-mae (for Daitokuji Temple), Kitaoji Horikawa, Kitaoji Shinmachi, (Kitaoji Bus Terminal (Subway Kitaoji Station), Karasuma Kitaoji, Shokubutsuen-mae (Kyoto Botanical Garden), Furitsu Daigaku-mae (Kyoto Prefectural University), Rakuhoku Koko-mae, Ipponmatsu, Shimogamo Jinja-mae (Shimogamo Shrine), Tadasunomori, Shin-Aoibashi, Aoibashi Nishizume, Kawaramachi Imadegawa and Demachiyanagi Station.

The Kyoto #1 bus service begins at 5.47am daily from Nishigamo Shako-mae and the last bus is 10.24pm.

From Demachiyanagu Station the first bus is at 6.19am daily and the last bus is at 10.56pm. There are 3-6 buses an hour.

Find out more about buses in Kyoto.

© JapanVisitor.com

Like this blog? Sign up for the JapanVisitor newsletter

Tokyo Apartment

Japan Job Search

Rough Guide To Japan

Keywords

Japan Buses

Kyoto Buses

Kyoto …continue reading