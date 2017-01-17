Politics looms over Hong Kong in 2017

Source: East Asia Forum Author: Dominic Meagher, Sydney Difficulty reconciling divergent views of the ‘one country, two systems’ policy continues to challenge Hong Kong. 2016 began with China arresting book sellers who broke no Hong Kong laws and ended with China reinterpreting the Basic Law, allowing for the expulsion of elected members of Hong Kong’s Legislative Council (LegCo). Both booksellers and LegCo representatives had promoted views about the ‘one country, two systems’ principle that were unacceptable to Beijing. The Basic Law, Hong Kong’s mini-constitution and the law of the land in Hong Kong, derives its legal basis from Article 31 of the Chinese constitution (which allows for the establishment of special administrative regions) and the Sino–British Joint Declaration (which transferred sovereignty of Hong Kong to China). The Basic Law was promulgated by the National People’s Congress (NPC), but the relative importance of the two legal bases has been an important point of disagreement. China’s recent reinterpretation of the Basic Law was a demonstration that in realpolitik terms, Hong Kong’s constitution is a national law of China that can be amended by the NPC. But this move was not without political consequences: it was precisely the assertion of this power by the NPC in 2014 that sparked Occupy Central and the Umbrella Movement. The Hong Kong government proved remarkably deaf to those local concerns. Consequently, their expression has become increasingly extreme, with some now advocating actual independence. March 2017 will see the ‘election’ of a new Chief Executive. The incumbent, CY Leung, has already announced he will not seek another term. Publicly, Leung cited family commitments, but there is speculation that Beijing lost faith he can successfully lead Hong Kong or receive sufficient votes from the 1200 Election Committee members. The remaining candidates are in a contest over who can best balance widely divergent …continue reading