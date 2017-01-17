Rooibos Tea: The Miracle Drink That Boosts Your Health

Source: savvytokyo.com We won’t lie — Rooibos tea may not the most delicious drink you’ll ever have. But like most of our grandmothers used to say, a bitter medicine is the best cure. Loaded with antioxidants and minerals, this natural and caffeine-free South African drink has a number of scientifically-proven health benefits ranging from an overall improvement of the immune system to alleviation of allergies, stomach and skin problems — not to mention that it also helps with the headache after a long night at the bar. Here are eight (of the many) ways this miracle tea will pleasantly affect your life. 1. It’s anti-ageing The theories behind ageing tell you that bodies get old due to toxic compounds called “free radicals,” which are produced as a byproduct of normal cell functions. Free radicals attack healthy cells, resulting in an ageing and weakening of our immune systems. Japanese scientists have discovered that Rooibos tea contains a substance that mimics the enzyme Superoxide Dismutase (SOD), an antioxidant that attacks free radicals and limits their damaging effects. In other words, the antioxidants present in Rooibos tea slow down the human aging process and boost the strength of the immune system, resulting in a more energetic, healthier and younger self. 2. It alleviates acne Rooibos contains alpha hydroxy acid and zinc which contribute to healthy, smooth and glowing skin. The following facemask method has proven a savior to many acne sufferers: take half a cup of strong, fairly warm plain Rooibos tea, add half a teaspoon of apple cider vinegar and two teaspoons of oatmeal, allow the mixture to cool until it’s lukewarm, apply over face and neck and then lie down and relax for about 15 minutes. Rinse off with lukewarm plain Rooibos tea, then press to dry. Continue the procedure once a week for a smoother …continue reading