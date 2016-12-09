Studiomie, One Room Hotel, Ghent.

Source: hello sandwich “It’s the one with the graffiti on the gate”. This was the last clue I received on my way to Studiomie, a one room hotel in a converted shipping container in Ghent. I was so lucky that the team at Walkie Talkie (Belgium’s coolest PR agency) (Remember the Tourism Antwerp trip they invited me on?) recommended this little hotel to me. As I entered Studiomie‘s door pin code a Euro-chic lady pulled up on her bicycle. This lady was incredibly cool. European, chic and cool. Dayum girl! Meet Mieke, the owner of Studiomie. Is there anything more awkward than being sprung by the owner as you let yourself into a strangers house. But this lady pulled everything off effortlessly and warmly welcomed me. Those Euro-cool women. I can’t even. Mieke introduced herself and lead me up the winding outdoor stairs to the shipping container which would be my home for the night. Built with the idea partly of meeting new people, and also to hold up the structure of the front of Mieke’s house, Studiomie is filled with joyful design surprises. “Did it have windows?” asked my friend. Studiomie is filled with so much light even in winter, it’s incredible. Mieke says she thinks …continue reading