The Philippines readying for a suite of changes

Source: East Asia Forum Author: Cesar Virata, Manila The 2016 mid-year general election in the Philippines delivered power to the Philippine Democratic Party-Power of the People (PDP-Laban) and a new president, Rodrigo Duterte. With the change in national leadership, the Philippine economy has continued to perform well, growing at 6.8 per cent. The new Duterte administration has focused on drastically reducing the country’s drug problem and corruption in government. It has also prioritised advancing the ongoing peace process with Communist groups and the Muslim Bangsamoro groups. Police and armed forces are also continuing to pursue the Abu Sayyaf Group, a jihadist terrorist organisation. On the economic and social fronts, the Duterte administration aims to reduce poverty by liberalising investments and focusing on agriculture, food processing and infrastructure. These reforms are aimed at increasing employment, reducing poverty in rural areas and improving infrastructure to alleviate bottlenecks across the land, sea and air transport systems. The proposed 2017 budget allocates up to 5 per cent of GDP for infrastructure spending. To meet this infrastructure target, the government has filed a congressional bill granting emergency powers to the Secretary of Transportation to bypass regulatory impediments as well as facilitate the bidding of contracts and procurement of materials and equipment. But to pave the way for increasing infrastructure investment, the overall capacity of both public and private sector contractors needs to be revved-up. In terms of the broader economy, Duterte has signed off on a 3.35 trillion peso budget (approximately US$153 billion) for 2017, an 11 per cent increase on the previous year’s budget expenditure. This increase in spending is to be met by proposed tax reforms targeting up to 1 trillion pesos in additional tax revenue by 2018–2019. But so far the tax proposals that increase the tax rate have been questioned by Congress while tax reductions have …continue reading