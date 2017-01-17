Travel Tales from Hokkaido: Exploring the “Wild West” of Japan

Source: Gaijin Pot As the plane makes its descent, the landscape below me comes into view; a stark contrast from the sprawling cityscapes of Tokyo or the dense green mountains that cover much of the rest of Japan. I’m looking down upon a vast patchwork of snow-covered fields and farmland. It’s a scene that seems more fitting of a place like the American Midwest than it does East Asia. I’ve come to the metaphorical “wild west” of Japan: Hokkaido. Where is Hokkaido? Within striking distance of Russia, Japan’s northernmost island sits like a fat diamond-shaped hat on top of the main island of Honshu and its southwest sister, Kyushu. While the history, esoteric customs, and proud traditions that we typically associate with Japan were developing on those two islands, Hokkaido was left more or less untouched until the mid-1800s. In fact, it was referred to as “Ezochi” (literally: non-Japanese lands) until after the Meiji Restoration, when the government decided to proactively expand northwards. An adventure into the unknown Today, Hokkaido has a population of around five million people. It’s cities are growing both in terms of residents and visitors. The regional capital, Sapporo, is Japan’s fifth-largest city, while the number of tourists to the ski resort of Niseko has increased tenfold over the past decade. But Hokkaido still retains that sense of exploring unknown lands, even for Japanese people. A vision of majestic natural beauty and untamed wilderness, this off-the-beaten-track destination inspires a yearning for adventure. If you’re looking to journey to an unforgettably unique and spectacular part of Japan, then Hokkaido is the place to set your compass to. Flying to Obihiro Flying courtesy of Japan Airlines with their money-saving Japan Explorer Pass which …continue reading