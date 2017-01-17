Under the Sea at Miyajima Aquarium in Hiroshima

Source: japaninfoswap.com Hiroshima is famous for having access to both the mountains and the ocean and as a result, has bountiful produce to eat as you enjoy the scenery. Miyajima Aquarium is a prime example. Just last week I visited and found myself face-to-face with beautiful underwater scenes. As for the food, let’s just say although you can buy food there, it was more along the lines of people around me exclaiming, “Oh delicious!” every time they looked at one of the exhibits. I must admit it was slightly unnerving but I did find myself smiling and agreeing with them. Miyajima Aquarium’s big selling point is that it’s the only aquarium with a focus on the Seto Inland Sea and as it’s right on the doorstep, the creatures truly are in their natural habitat. It’s a good place to visit if you have children as they’ll easily be entertained and the larger tanks have seating areas where parents can relax and watch the animals at play too. The huge stingrays are a popular attraction and the jellyfish further along are fascinating to watch, especially with the coloured lights that are used in the tanks. Of course, if you’ve been to Miyajima numerous times, the aquarium is also something a little different from the norm. The biggest drawback is that it’s a tad pricey at 1400 yen for adults, 700 yen for elementary and high school students, 400 yen for young children and under fours for free. At these prices a trip to the aquarium doesn’t come cheap. The beginning is also a little slow and if you don’t read Japanese (particularly kanji), there isn’t a lot you will understand. Saying that though, there also isn’t a lot of information in Japanese either, so people tend to make their way through the place fairly quickly. Perhaps the most exciting …continue reading