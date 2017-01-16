Was Dr. King’s Dream Deferred? A Birthday Message to the Good Doctor

Source: Loco in Yokohama Dear Dr. King: In 1951, long before you made your “I have a dream” speech, the great poet Langston Hughes wrote the following poem, called “Harlem”: What happens to a dream deferred?

Does it dry up

Like a raisin in the sun?

Or fester like a sore–

And then run?

Does it stink like rotten meat?

Or crust and sugar over–

like a syrupy sweet?

Maybe it just sags

like a heavy load.

Or does it explode? Langston Hughes And the great playwright Lorraine Hansberry, borrowing the title from that poem, wrote a play called “Raisin in the Sun.” This was in 1959, also before that speech most people associate with your legacy. The play was about a black family’s experiences in the Washington Park Subdivision of Chicago’s Woodlawn neighborhood as they attempt to “better” themselves with an insurance payout from the death of the father. They planned to buy their “dream” home in a white neighborhood, but a white representative of the neighborhood they intended to move to, made a generous offer to buy them out. He wished to avoid neighborhood tensions over integration. The family decides to not give up their dream and eventually moved to the neighborhood. That’s where the play ends. However, the story being based on events from Hansberry’s life, we know how the story ended. Not good… Lorraine Hansberry You sir, took up this same mantle, and used your exceptional gifts and talents to try to reach the minds and hearts of those that couldn’t see that indelible truth: That we’re all in this muck together whether we like it or not. So we best figure out how to make it work, or mutual destruction is assured. Well we haven’t made it work, yet. Hughes’ Harlem went from disenfranchised straight to gentrified, and Hansberry’s Chicago remains a raisin in the sun, one of the most violent and racially-divided cities in the …continue reading