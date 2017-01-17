Yummy Yummy - Happy Tummy

Source: city-cost.com Living in Japan has made me experience something that I would experience no where else. When I say this- it applies to many aspects- life style, people, culture etc. But “Food” stands out among the all. When I went back to Canada for completing my studies after staying in Japan for a year, there were times I would be seriously nostalgic. What I missed the most was of course my husband who was left behind in Japan for his job; but Japanese food was not less missed. I am glad to be back. I can now treat myself to all the foodies I craved for. Let me share some of my personal few favorite food items in Japan; and of course these items are not available easily in other parts of the world. Even if found, not with the same authentic taste, texture and aroma. 1. Crab ( Japanese home cooked)- I picked crab as one of my favorites not just because it tops my list but also for its relevance in this chilled winter. “Crab keep you warm”- Okhasan from Joetsu, Niigata told us when she invited my husband and I for lunch. I had tasted crab before but nothing like Japanese home cooked crab. The amazing soft texture of the crab along with slight fishy taste (not too strong though) made them irresistible. The crab was boiled that probably added softness to it. The crab served at this lunch was splendid also because a bit of Japanese sake was poured over the crab that enhanced the taste of it. I am very less confident that I can prepare crab the same way but I have taken memo for the special crab recipe. Waiting for a special occasion to give a try !2. Oden- Another winter food that is …continue reading