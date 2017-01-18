8 Japan Foodie Instagram Accounts To Follow

It’s perhaps an unarguable fact (go on, try me…!) that Japanese food is the tastiest and prettiest kind of food there is. Whether you like your food kawaii, homely, or gourmet, there’s something to tempt everyone’s palate on this list. I guess what I’m trying to say is, brace yourselves for some serious saliva-inducing pics!

1.The Only Onigiri For Me @nzngram

This account gets the number one spot because it looks entirely copyable. Also, there are sooo many different onigiri (rice ball) face combinations. Plus, it’s suitable for everyone, at any occasion. I mean, who doesn’t like a pea-nosed smiling rice ball on their plate? In all seriousness, onigiri master Nin has great ideas for anybody who wishes to elicit a big smile on their loved ones’ face.

A photo posted by name：ﾉﾝﾉ.db ꒰のんのどっとでぃーびー꒱ (@nzngram) on Jan 3, 2017 at 6:31pm PST

2. A Family Affair @heavydrinker

Don’t let the name put you off. This account is all family charm and loveliness. Featuring homely photos from a family kitchen, this super-parent pours their heart and soul into every dish. All content is in Japanese but the themes are universal. Plus, the mesmerizing food videos need no translation.

A photo posted by シンプルご飯が好き。 (@heavydrinker) on Jan 12, 2017 at 3:32pm PST

3. All ‘Bout that Bento @maaaarukoo

Look no further for next-level bento inspiration. Stuck on what to pack for your own, sweetheart’s and/or little-munchkin’s lunch tomorrow? Head over to this account for some savory stimulus. And, if you really like what you see, you can purchase Maruko’s first cookbook on Amazon (link in profile).

A photo posted by まる子 (@maaaarukoo) on Dec 19, 2016 at 2:59pm PST

4. For The Love of Food (and Cats) @higuccini

Warning: foodies with little to no self-control, prepare to …continue reading