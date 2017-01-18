Heavy Snowfall Transforms Kyoto into Wintry Wonderland

Arashiyama (left) and Kinkakuji (right) of Kyoto covered in snow

Kyoto, Japan’s ancient capital, with its old temples and gardens, is a picturesque city as it is. But add heavy snow, like a lot of Japan saw over the weekend thanks to a cold front, and these sites get transformed into magical wonderlands.

Kinkakuji gardens (photo by @_nanashina_)

Heavy snowfall can be dangerous, as one Japanese weather researcher likened snowfall to sumo wrestlers on your roof. And the snowstorm was strong enough to cancel flights, delay trains and hamper the country’s university entrance exams, which were also going on over the weekend.

But for some adventurous souls, who were armed with a warm coat and a camera, were rewarded with spectacular views of some of Kyoto’s most iconic spots like Kinkakuji (the Golden Pavillion) and Fushimi Inari-taisha. Japan’s Huffington Post and My Modern Met have more photos if you’d like to observe Kyoto’s wintry beauty behind the comfort of your screen.