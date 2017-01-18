Land of the rising sun.. 5 nights in Japan’s Tohoku region

Source: Japan National Tourism Organization Written by Sera J wright @photography_byron_bay Japan has been on my list of countries to visit for a long time. I lived and worked in the snow for 7 snow seasons, one in NZ and the rest in Australia, so Japan was always somewhere that was talked about among snowboarders as one of the best places to visit. Not just for the incredible snow, but for the food, the culture and the natural beauty. I’d always planned to do a snow season in Japan, but life got in the way. When I was asked by Japan National Tourism Organisation if I wanted to visit and photograph my way through the Tohoku Region of Japan I immediately said yes. The trip was planned for the end of November, beginning of December which is the change over from Autumn to Winter. So I was thinking it was either going to be beautiful colours of the Autumn leaves everywhere or a Winter wonderland of snow (if the snow happened to come early). How lucky I was… I got both! Tohoku is a region of Japans main island – Honshu Island. Located north of Tokyo it’s known for it’s mountains, skiing, snowboarding, lakes, streams, temples, forests and volcanoes. With some of the most beautiful natural scenery I’ve ever laid eyes on, to say I was completely blown away was an understatement. I knew I would love Japan.. but visiting this part of Japan made me actually fall head over heels in love with Japan. It was so much more than I ever expected. I am someone who Googles and researches a destination prior to visiting by searching Instagram and Google images to know what to expect and believe me photos really don’t do it justice, you need to see this place with your own eyes. Japan …continue reading