Markets fall but laggards may shine

Markets fell on Tuesday.

The S&P 500 fell 0.3 percent, the STOXX Europe 600 fell 0.2 percent and the Nikkei 225 fell 1.5 percent.

The UK stock market was among the hardest hit on Tuesday after Prime Minister Theresa May said the UK would make a clean break with the European Union. The FTSE 100 fell 1.5 percent.

With stocks starting the week on a weak note, some analysts are looking for ways to beat a falling market.

Mark Hulbert at MarketWatch writes that “with anxiety about the Trump rally stalling”, it may be time for low-volatility stocks to shine as “they usually beat the market when it’s falling”.

Fundstrat’s Tom Lee thinks that 2017 is likely to be a very good year for laggards of the S&P 500 and recommends oil and gas drillers, metal and glass containers, fertilizers and agricultural chemicals, IT consulting, tanker stocks, and metals and mining.

