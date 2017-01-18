Muddled reporting on likely DC plans’ custody services merger

Source: ijapicap.com Both Kyodo News and the Nikkei report that Mizuho Financial Group and Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings are contemplating a merger of their custody businesses with talks focused on the Trust & Custody Services Bank, in which Mizuho holds a 54% stake, and Japan Trustee Services Bank, of which Sumitomo Mitsui Trust holds about 67%. Beyond this core idea neither story appears to know what it means by custody services nor how they relate to the pensions funds which, the Nikkei notes, are among their major customers. Neither story gives a source and both are padded out with background information of only very marginal relevance. In the absence of statements from the two institutions the most likely scenario is as follows. Trust & Custody Services Bank and the Japan Trustee Services Bank were set up at government direction in 2000 to provide record-keeping, trust and custody services to defined-contribution (DC) pension plans which were being introduced the next year. A great future was forecast for DC, mostly by US firms promoting the idea and who apparently believed that their experience in their home country would stand them is good stead to win much of the business in Japan. This was always doubtful given the need to deal with names in ideograms as well as two home-grown phonetic alphabets. In the end the government intervened and ordered the establishment of two domestic consortia to run competing institutions. In the years since, the number of shareholders in each consortium has shrunk as the Japanese banking sector has gone through repeated restructurings. At the same time DC plans have yet to achieve the popularity forecast for them though they may yet get a lift from recent legislation allowing extensions of their offerings. Today there are about 17,000 plans with four million members. Given the lower-than-expected volume it makes sense …continue reading