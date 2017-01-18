Source: Tokyo Cheapo Many people’s introduction to Japan comes through the beautiful, evocative imagery of Studio Ghibli. These animated films are beloved all over the world—so for the Ghibli fans in Tokyo, where can you get your fix?

Museums

|credit|

Ghibli Museum

A welcoming Totoro at the Ghibli Museum

The most obvious first port of call for any Studio Ghibli fan is the amazing Ghibli Museum. A whimsical delight, you can wander, stroll, peek into Miyazaki’s studio, watch never-before-seen film, and feel the magic of Ghibli. You know it’s going to be amazing—but unfortunately, so does everyone else. It requires a bit of advance planning to secure your tickets (read the Tokyo Cheapo guide for the essential details on how to buy them), but entrance The post Tokyo for Ghibli Lovers appeared first on Tokyo Cheapo. …continue reading