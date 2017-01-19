A Wonderland of Fruits

Source: city-cost.com I had heard many things about Japan before I came here. Some turned out to be myths that busted later when I started living here but fruit being costly is as true as sun rising in the East.When I came to Japan for the first time, I was seriously shocked with the prices of fruits labelled in grocery stores. I questioned myself will I ever buy fruits in Japan? Well the gift wrapped fruits was something I would not buy for sure. But how could anyone say No to regular fruits? After all A-Z vitamins are richly packed in fruits. One possible reason for fruits being so expensive is because they are literally flawless and beautiful. You will first enjoy the fruits with your eyes (as they are very appealing) well in advance your tongue gets the taste of it.I am not aware what exactly are the standards for the fruits entering the market but they are “Absolutely Perfect- No Blemish, No Bruises”. Just like a catchy tag line for a beauty cream.You can also already tell that they are extremely juicy just with their appearance. The other possible reason could be the high maintenance in orchards where each and every fruit grown for commercial purpose is handled with such a care. Lucky fruits, right? That definitely make the fruits desirable.Once you try fruits in Japan you will hardly regret for paying the price. Paying for fruits in Japan is certainly worthy. I may sound biased if I choose one fruit over the other fruits because all of them are equally competent taste and looks wise. However, if I am asked to pick my top three they will be Persimmon, Cherry and Apple. 1. Persimmon ( Khaki in Japanese)- I had never been such a big fan of Persimmon until …continue reading