Breathing Life Back Into Rakugo, Japan’s Traditional Form of Comedy

Source: Spoon & Tamago a traditional rakugo theater and stage My kids, 10 and 8, are hooked on rakugo. I never thought I would say that, and it still feels weird that they look forward to watching an ancient (at least for them) form of Japanese comedic storytelling. Rakugo originated in the 9th and 10th centuries by Buddhist monks who sought to make their sermons more engaging. Rakugo as we know it today was formed around the mid-1800s when the word, which literally means “fallen words” began to be used more commonly. a traditional rakugo stage. a lone performer would sit in the middle and tell a story If it existed in the West it may very well have been called sit-down comedy. In rakugo, the lone storyteller sits in the middle of the stage and relays a comical story that lasts much longer than your typical joke: usually 20 – 25 minutes. No props are involved, other than a small paper fan and cloth, so the comedic effect is entirely reliant on the storyteller’s verbal delivery, which can involve related skills like gestures, pantomiming and verbal sound effects. the golden age of rakugo in the late 1700s | image courtesy Japan Arts Council (artist unknown) But because of its length – who has the patience for a 20-minute story nowadays? – and relative monotony the art has fallen out of favor, especially among younger generations. One survey from 2015 found that 52% of Japanese had never even seen a single Rakugo performance. And the figures are higher when broken out into those in their 10s and 20s. Cho-nyumon! Rakugo The Movie But a new television …continue reading