Cheapo Weekend for Jan 21-22: Winter Markets and New Year Luck

Earth Garden Winter Festival (Jan 21-22): This is a two-day outdoor market at Yoyogi Park where the food, workshops, and products being offered all promote ecological living—so you can feel good about going and also what you bring home. The park’s event square will also have a stream of musical performances spanning both days.

Daikoku Matsuri (Jan 21-22): Hankering for some good fortune? Look no further than the Daikoku Festival at Kanda Shrine. Two interesting ceremonies taking place there this weekend—one is a ice-cold purification ceremony for coming-of-age participants; the other is a traditional culinary slicing ritual.

