How to Avoid Becoming a Stalker

Source: Loco in Yokohama So, last night, I was out in Yokohama stalking random Japanese people using my fearsome physique and menacing mien to threaten them with bodily harm or worse…actually I was headed to my friend’s house to watch the Warriors game, but here in Japan, one of the safest countries in the world, the difference between the former circumstance and the latter is often negligible, dependent almost entirely on forces beyond your control; primarily the whim of the people in your vicinity. Being cognizant of this propensity can aid you in avoiding an impromptu stalking episode. Case and point, last night about 9:30, I was transferring trains at Hiyoshi station in Yokohama, from the Toyoko line to the Green Line. As I approached the escalator, I noticed a woman approaching from the opposite direction, busy thumbing her cellphone, sending a text to someone apparently. She looked up as she reached the escalator, saw me doing the same. She stumbled in shock, lost her balance and almost fell down the escalator. So, anyway, I wound up riding down behind her. She looked back once, then again. I whipped out my cellphone to try to ease her concerns. Perhaps if she thought my attention was elsewhere she’d relax. That sometimes works with the less shy Japanese. But after two more glances I knew this was going to be one of those imagined stalking episodes, my first for the day. After you’ve been in Japan for a while, you get to know the telltale signs of someone who would sooner treat you like a potential threat than a fellow human being for whatever reasons. So, since we were both on the left side of the escalator, I took to the right and started to pass her, you know, to relieve her discomfort at having me in her blind …continue reading