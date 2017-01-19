Source: Japan Cheapo What makes Japan so amazing to travel across is the variety—with every new prefecture, city or village you find something unique. Consisting of 47 prefectures, including 43 traditional prefectures, two urban prefectures (Osaka and Kyoto), one territory (Hokkaido) and the Metropolis of Tokyo (in the Kanto region), Japan has a lot of ground to cover, and a lot of surprises to unearth. If you’re thinking of venturing outside of the obvious, here are some highlights to help you pick your prefecture!

We’ve divided them by region, with this post covering the busy area of the Kanto region! Perfect for day trips from your base in Tokyo, you can explore the countryside and enjoy nature, with fruit and flowers taking the stage.

Ibarak The post Japan by Prefecture: The Kanto Region appeared first on Japan Cheapo. …continue reading