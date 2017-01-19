Japan Rail Pass sold in Japan

JAPAN RAIL PASS is a special fixed price ticket from the Japan Railway group that provides unlimited train travel throughout Japan and offers great savings on normal fares. You must purchase the rail pass in advance before entering the country. From March 8th 2017, travelers can purchase the pass at several main train stations throughout Japan including the Narita, Haneda and Kansai airport stations.

The pass is available only to travelers visiting from foreign countries who are sightseeing with the entry status of a temporary visitor. There are three durations to choose from, consecutive 7, 14 and 21 day passes, which begin on the date the pass is first used. This offer will continue through March 31, 2018.

For more information about JAPAN RAIL PASS, please visit here.

