Japanese Innovation: The machine that changed the world

Source: The Japanese advertising industry in a nutshell The management theory classic that told the Toyota story for the first time A little while ago I read a book called The Machine That Changed the World, written in 1990 as a summary of a 5 year $5m MIT research project into the global automobile market. I discovered it while looking for the best description of the most sophisticated, long-term-successful manufacturing organisation & method (of complex technology) the world has ever produced, and I am tempted to believe that this book describes it. In fact I was so inspired I ended up writing my own notes and sharing them with some friends who are experts in manufacturing in order to understand what has happened since 1990. These additional insights are added at the bottom of the notes below. The “machine” in question is, in a word: “Toyota”, and it describes the emergence of their “lean manufacturing” model and its subsequent proliferation to the other Japanese car manufacturers and during the 1980s more broadly to many plants in the US as well. But the story is a lot bigger than that one word, than the car industry alone, and made me realise that I really had no idea how much mass manufacturing had evolved since its invention by Henry Ford, even before Toyota, and Japan’s other “assemblers” revolutionised it from the 50’s through to the 90s. Revolutionised is not in any way an exaggeration it seems. It also made me think a lot about the potential for coupling machines with the sort of creative problem solving that still only teams of humans can deliver. We are now in the era of AI, but actually the lean manufacturing lesson informs us that we are really in the era of “humans x AI”. Mass production vs Lean production The book is structured around this dichotomy, with …continue reading