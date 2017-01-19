Markets rise but uncertainty over Trump policies “biggest risk for markets”

Markets were mostly up on Wednesday.

The S&P 500 rose 0.2 percent, the STOXX Europe 600 rose 0.2 percent and the Nikkei 225 rose 0.4 percent.

Some analysts think that the market will have difficulty regaining momentum.

“Short-term overbought conditions continue to challenge the major U.S. equity indices, which have exhibited weak short-term momentum in recent weeks,” said Katie Stockton, chief technical strategist at BTIG.

Quincy Krosby, market strategist at Prudential Financial, thinks that the market is expecting clarity over the first few months of Donald Trump’s administration. “There remains some trepidation with regard to trade policy,” Krosby said.

Indeed, Lukas Daalder, a chief investment officer of Dutch asset management firm Robeco, told Reuters that uncertainty over Trump’s economic policies is the biggest risk for markets this year.

