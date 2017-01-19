Mitsubishi selling TorreyCove stake to firm’s executives: report

Four managing directors of San Diego-based private equity consultant TorreyCove have entered into an agreement to buy Mitsubishi Corp’s 80% stake in the firm, according to Pensions & Investments citing a email from TorreyCove president David Fann.

The giant Japanese trading house has numerous asset management interests and infrastructure skills and TorreyCove seemed set to play a pivotal role in introducing these to US institutional investors when it was acquired almost six years ago (see 2011 archive for five stories from 31 October onwards).

Since then at least one Mitsubishi component — Diamond Realty Management — has been expanding in North America through joint ventures with other property companies.

The deal is expected to close by 28 February according to P&I but there is as yet no announcement from Mitsubishi which is still featured as a shareholder on TorryCove’s web site.

© 2016 Japan Pensions Industry Database/Jo McBride. Reporting on, and analysis of, the secretive business of Japanese institutional investment takes big commitments of money and time. This blog is one of the products of such commitment. It may nonetheless be reproduced or used as a source without charge so long as (but only so long as) the use is credited to www.ijapicap.com and a link provided to the original text on that site.



This blog would not exist without the help and humour of Diane Stormont, 1959-2012

…continue reading